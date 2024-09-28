How To Clean Your Pizza Stone Without Ruining It

If you are new to the world of pizza stones, you may be wondering how you clean them. Unlike a traditional baking sheet, pizza stones cannot just be washed down or thrown in the dishwasher; they require slightly different care. The good news is this care is incredibly easy to give and, in some ways, easier than traditional washing up.

No matter how careful you are when cooking, your pizza stone will inevitably get food and grime on it. Luckily, we are here to show you how to get it all off and keep your pizza stone in tip-top condition. That way, you can make the best pizza of your life without finding little burned on pieces of old food or tasting the residue of soap. No one wants that. Whether you're new to cooking with a pizza stone or have an old stone looking for some freshening up, this article will help you bring your pizza stone back to life.