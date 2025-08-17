The 17 Hands-Down Best Store-Bought Marinades For Grilling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats a marinade when it comes to tenderizing meats and adding tons of flavor. You can always use a simple ratio for easy marinades, but the most convenient way to incorporate it into your cooking is to pick up a store-bought option.

Scouring through the lineup of different flavor combinations, applications, and accents, we came up with the best store-bought marinades for grilling that will work with outdoor cooking at its finest. Taste was a top consideration and we specifically looked for those that had a good combination of savory, sweet, and spicy flavors.

Using marinades is easy. Simply let your food marinate for a few hours (or overnight for a real boost of flavor), then fire up the grill. You can count on one of these store-bought marinades to make your grilling tastier without much prep. Grab a bottle next time you're at the store, and you'll be chowing down on tasty chicken or savory steak in no time.