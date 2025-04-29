17 Sweet Baby Ray's Flavors, Ranked
As a brand, Sweet Baby Ray's has an impressive lineup of tasty sauces, and they all come at a low price. Obviously, there's the Original Barbecue Sauce that many of us consider to be one of the best store-bought barbecue sauces on the market, but the brand also makes various flavors, marinades, and dipping sauces, too. Even so, if you are a die-hard fan of the Original, like I am, it can be hard to stray and experiment with all of the other options Sweet Baby Ray's has to offer. That's okay, though. I tried and ranked every flavor I could get my hands on, which turned out to be a whopping 17, so you don't have to suffer from buyer's remorse.
Not all of Sweet Baby Ray's products are barbecue sauces, so at times I felt like I was comparing apples to oranges. Still, when it came to my final ranking, the sauces with the best, boldest flavors came out on top. I'll discuss my methodology more at the end, but for now, you can rest assured there really wasn't a bad sauce in the bunch.
17. Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
I know I just told you that all of Sweet Baby Ray's sauces are good, but the Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce was by far my least favorite. I'll admit, I'm not really a fan of mustard in general, so it was at a serious disadvantage from the jump. Regardless, my taste-testing friend, who likes mustard quite a bit, also found it to be somewhat lackluster.
My preferences aside, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce wasn't like a typical honey mustard. Instead of being sweet and tangy, it was sweet and creamy. The honey really stood out, but we thought it was too close to mayo. Really, it's just okay, and compared to other honey mustards, it's just meh.
16. Sweet Baby Ray's No Sugar Added Original Barbecue Sauce
Sweet Baby Ray's makes a whole line of sugar-free sauces, and while they speak to people of a particular dietary preference, the rest of us should probably stick to the regular recipes. Sweet Baby Ray's No Sugar Added Original Barbecue Sauce is a perfect example of why. Is it bad? Absolutely not. However, compared to the actual Original, it doesn't stand a chance.
Sweet Baby Ray's No Sugar Added Original Barbecue Sauce is still sweet and has lots of classic barbecue flavor, just like the O.G. recipe, but the sweetness tastes noticeably artificial. The overall flavor is tangier, too. I won't spoil it for you just yet, but the real Original scored much higher in this ranking. When given the choice, I'd opt for the Original version every time.
15. Sweet Baby Ray's No Sugar Added Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce
Sweet Baby Ray's No Sugar Added Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce is another example of a decent sauce, but again, I'd say it only really speaks to a certain dietary preference. It's far from a bad sauce, and honestly, it was much tastier than I anticipated. Still, it simply doesn't live up to the excellence of the brand's other products.
As the label clearly states, Sweet Baby Ray's No Sugar Added Sweet & Smoky Barbecue Sauce is both sweet and smoky, so no surprises there. The flavors are quite bold, too, but the sweetness is derived from sucralose, and its artificial flavor isn't for me. When paired with other rich ingredients, it probably wouldn't be so noticeable, but I think a sauce should be able to stand alone. For me, this one sadly doesn't.
14. Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Vidalia Onion Barbecue Sauce
From here on out, it's fair to say that all of the sauces I sampled are well-executed. However, I don't think Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Vidalia Onion Barbecue Sauce has the same mass appeal going for it as every bottle that ranked higher. The reason for this is the bold presence of sweet Vidalia onion. The flavor is nice, and there's no denying that onion and barbecue sauce make a fantastic combo, but sweet onions aren't for everyone.
No matter how you feel about sweet onions, their addition definitely detracts from this sauce's versatility. Plus, I can tell you it won't do your breath any favors. I'd rather stick to a regular barbecue sauce and pair it with an onion bun. All that being said, though, I'd still buy Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Vidalia Onion Barbecue Sauce if it were on sale.
13. Sweet Baby Ray's Mango Habanero Buffalo Wing Sauce
Sweet and spicy flavors come together beautifully in Sweet Baby Ray's Mango Habanero Buffalo Wing Sauce. Upon first taste, I detected a funky, earthy flavor backed by heat and sweetness. Yum. However, the flavors continued to grow, and the mango and habanero became more prominent as the taste lingered. After a few seconds, my tongue was tingling with habanero goodness. If you aren't a fan of heat, this sauce won't be for you, but I liked it quite a bit.
Compared to the brand's regular Buffalo sauce, which comes in two heat levels, the Sweet Habanero is a touch thicker, so it'll cling to wings and other foods quite well. Still, it packs a punch that sensitive palates won't tolerate, and it isn't very versatile. For some occasions, it's perfect, but it's not really a go-to pick, so 13th place is where it stays.
12. Sweet Baby Ray's Hawaiian Style Barbecue Sauce
As promised by the name, Sweet Baby Ray's Hawaiian Style Barbecue Sauce does, in fact, boast a delicious blend of tropical flavors. It's sweet, citrusy, and there's no overlooking the yummy pineapple. It's a solid sauce by any standards, and after a single bite, my taste-testing accomplice was already dreaming up ways to put it on pork. So yeah, it definitely holds its own.
This sauce's uniqueness was its strongest trait. It brought something to the table that the other sauces didn't, so style points are more than well-deserved. Even so, Sweet Baby Ray's Hawaiian Style Barbecue Sauce isn't an everyday sauce, and I'd say the other sauces coming up are. Don't let its low 12th place ranking fool you, though — it's truly tasty.
11. Sweet Baby Ray's Garlic Parmesan Sauce & Marinade
At about $4 to $5 a bottle, Sweet Baby Ray's Garlic Parmesan Sauce & Marinade is more expensive than the brand's barbecue sauces, but I think it's well worth it. Really, I don't think I've had a store-bought sauce like it, so it provides something out of the ordinary. Plus, unlike Sweet Baby Ray's other unique sauces, I can see myself using it for endless applications. From pasta salad to pizza to salad dressing to marinades, this sauce has your back.
Admittedly, I love garlic. Like, a lot. Needless to say, I figured this sauce would speak to me. The garlic and Parmesan flavors were definitely at the forefront, too. However, I wasn't prepared for all the yummy buttery goodness that comes along with it. Its only downfall is that it is a bit thin for my liking, but that's just me being picky.
10. Sweet Baby Ray's Mild Buffalo Wing Sauce
I love a good wing sauce, and Sweet Baby Ray's Mild Buffalo Wing Sauce definitely fits the bill. In fact, if it were the brand's only Buffalo sauce, it probably would've made the top three, or, at the very least, the top five. (It goes without saying, but it's miles better than Kroger's underwhelming Buffalo wing sauce.) I like a bit more heat, though, and I can get that in the brand's other products.
Compared to Sweet Baby Ray's standard Buffalo sauce, the Mild Buffalo is still pretty spicy, if I do say so myself. It's much hotter than a mild, and it's hotter than many medium sauces I've tried as well. Consider yourself warned. Fortunately, it doesn't rely on spiciness alone to build flavor, either. It has all the delicious classic Buffalo sauce flavors, like vinegar and a bold tanginess, so it's far from one-dimensional.
9. Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Golden Mustard Barbecue Sauce
We already know Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Mustard didn't fare so well in my ranking, but the brand's Golden Mustard Barbecue Sauce is something else entirely. It packs all the sweet mustard flavor you would want from a sauce like this, and it also gets a helping hand from the layered barbecue flavors below. It's sweet, tangy, and far from a mayo-esque sauce, something that can't be said for the Honey Mustard version.
Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Golden Mustard Barbecue Sauce is a BBQ sauce, not a dipping sauce (like the Honey Mustard), and it shows. If you like mustard, you really can't go wrong with it. I'm not the biggest fan of mustard, but even I can admit this sauce has lots of potential. It'd be great on sandwiches, pork, chicken, and more. It didn't quite breach the top half of the list, but it's more than deserving of a solid middle-place spot on my list.
8. Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade
There are plenty of teriyaki sauces lining store shelves, and I've tried many of them, but Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade is one of the best. It doesn't taste exactly like an authentic Asian sauce, but it has bold flavors to boot. It would be delicious on everything from stir-fry to wings to rice noodles, too. The Sweet Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade may not be like the other sauces in Sweet Baby Ray's lineup, but it proves the brand is way more than a one-trick pony. That's for sure.
Okay, so what does this sauce taste like? Well, just like you'd expect. There's lots of sesame, garlic, ginger, and sweetness, and they all come together nicely. Not only is there balance, but the flavors are potent, too. The sweetness is slightly unique as well, thanks to the presence of pineapple in the recipe. All in all, it hits all the marks of a good teriyaki.
7. Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce
Sweet Baby Ray's Buffalo Wing Sauce is my go-to Buffalo sauce, and in my house, we enjoy quite a lot of it. It may be a touch thin, but when it comes to store-bought Buffalo sauce, it's my favorite. Spoiler alert: At least until now. As you'll learn coming up, another one of the brand's Buffalo wing sauces ranked even higher. More on that later, though.
Compared to Sweet Baby Ray's Mild Buffalo Wing Sauce, this one is much hotter. In fact, all of the flavors taste amplified to me — and that's why I like it so much. Every lick of it gave me complexity, tang, a medium to hot heat, and more. Bland Buffalo sauces should be jealous. After each bite I could feel the heat building in the back of my throat as well, so it isn't for the meek, but that doesn't deter me. It just made me want more. Nicely done, Sweet Baby Ray's.
6. Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Chipotle Barbecue Sauce
If you like mild heat and lots of complexity, Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Chipotle Barbecue Sauce is for you. It tastes exactly how you'd think. First and foremost, it's a barbecue sauce, but it's layered with rich chipotle flavors, heat, and sweetness. Delish.
Compared to other Sweet Baby Ray's sauces that contain honey, of which there are several, the honey flavor is much less pronounced in this recipe. Maybe it's because the heat mellows it out, but I found it to be pleasingly balanced. I really enjoyed the peppery chipotle taste as well. It gives the sauce a unique twist without straying so far that it loses its versatility. Left to my own devices, I'd prefer a bit more heat, but I know that's not everyone's style. So, overall, it is a crowd-pleaser for sure.
5. Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory & Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce
I know we've discussed a lot of tasty sauces so far, but the top five take the cake. I don't even know if you're ready, but let's go. The first sauce to land in this elite group is Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory & Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce. Unlike the brand's typical Kansas City-style sauces, it's more like a Texas-style BBQ thanks to an abundance of smoky hickory flavor.
The brown sugar used to create sweetness in this sauce also makes it stand out. As you probably know by now, Sweet Baby Ray's has a tendency to incorporate honey, but not in this one. The result? A rich, sugary backdrop that anyone could love. It may not be the classic flavor associated with the brand, but it's different in a good way. True to the company's standards, the flavors are beautifully balanced as well.
4. Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce
Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce is no doubt a top contender. It does everything well, and all of the classic flavors are there. It's sweet, tangy, and rich, and it clings to food like no other. If you're a honey BBQ lover, consider it the new gold standard.
Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce is eerily similar to the brand's Original recipe, but the honey gives it a rich complexity that didn't go unnoticed. Essentially, it adds yet another layer of flavor. For me, it didn't quite outperform the Original, as you'll see coming up, but I could see how many people would say it does. It is a fantastic pick all around. If you've never had the pleasure of trying it before, this is your sign to give it a try.
3. Sweet Baby Ray's Garlic Buffalo Wing Sauce
Upon first taste of Sweet Baby Ray's Garlic Buffalo Wing Sauce, I instantly fell in love. It's similar to the brand's regular buffalo sauce, but it's infused with one of my favorite seasonings: Garlic — and there's no shortage of it, either. Garlic lovers, rejoice. Plus, it has a bit of Parmesan cheese thrown into the mix. Seriously, this sauce rules.
I know it says wing sauce right in the name, but I can tell you that this sauce is good for a whole lot more than that. For starters, it's fantastic on french fries. I've also used the brand's buffalo sauce to smother tempeh and pierogies before, and I just know this one would make the dishes even tastier. Really, this sauce is so yummy, I'm going to make it a staple in my fridge from now on. The only reason it didn't rank higher is that it isn't as versatile as BBQ sauce. Still, the top three is pretty impressive.
2. Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet 'n Spicy Barbecue Sauce
Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet 'n Spicy Barbecue Sauce is hands-down one of the best flavors the brand has to offer. It boasts all the deliciousness of the Original, but it's laced with spicy jalapeño — if you like a bit of heat, it's got it all. Oh yeah, it also has a touch of pineapple in the recipe, so the sweetness is layered beautifully, and it complements the spice factor in expert fashion.
As far as the heat level of Sweet Baby Ray's Sweet 'n Spicy Barbecue Sauce is concerned, I'd call it a medium. Interestingly, though, the last time I purchased this sauce I found it to be much spicier, almost too spicy. I'm not sure if a bit of variation is normal, similar to jalapeño peppers themselves, but it was different nonetheless. Even so, I crave a bit of heat, and the way it grew on my tongue after tasting kept me coming back for more.
1. Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce
And the winner is... none other than Sweet Baby Ray's Original Barbecue Sauce. It's the gold standard of barbecue sauces for a reason: It is a touch smoky, a whole lotta sweet, and the flavors are on point. If you want a barbecue sauce that can do it all, look no further than the Original. It may have been the first sauce created by the brand, but it is by far the best. It's up for any job, and the flavors do not disappoint.
I'm not the only one who loves the Original, either. There are lots of fun facts about Sweet Baby Ray's, and one of them is that it is the best-selling BBQ sauce brand in retail history — the Original Barbecue sauce is largely to thank for this. The Sweet 'n Spicy helped a lot, too, but the Original is a force to be reckoned with, and I, for one, am here for it. I dare you to disagree.
Methodology
I'm no stranger to Sweet Baby Ray's and its delicious line of sauces. In fact, I think it makes some of the best barbecue sauce you can buy on Amazon, or anywhere for that matter, and you can always find a bottle of it in my fridge. The same goes for the brand's Buffalo sauce, too. As a result, I couldn't wait to find out how the brand's sauces measure up in a head-to-head comparison. After driving around and accumulating 17 Sweet Baby Ray's sauces, I happily took them home and got to work. You'll be happy to learn that I didn't just start spooning sauce into my mouth as-is either — a friend and I used french fries to scoop up a taste of each. Well, several tastes are more accurate.
As expected, all of the sauces were pretty tasty. So, how did I manage to rank them all? I primarily focused on flavor, including how well the elements came together and potency. After that, I considered mass appeal and versatility. The ones that came out on top are my favorite, but honestly, none of Sweet Baby Ray's sauces make a bad choice. Stick to my top picks or just buy whatever happens to be on sale. Either way, you'll be happy.