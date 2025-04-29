17 Sweet Baby Ray's Flavors, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As a brand, Sweet Baby Ray's has an impressive lineup of tasty sauces, and they all come at a low price. Obviously, there's the Original Barbecue Sauce that many of us consider to be one of the best store-bought barbecue sauces on the market, but the brand also makes various flavors, marinades, and dipping sauces, too. Even so, if you are a die-hard fan of the Original, like I am, it can be hard to stray and experiment with all of the other options Sweet Baby Ray's has to offer. That's okay, though. I tried and ranked every flavor I could get my hands on, which turned out to be a whopping 17, so you don't have to suffer from buyer's remorse.

Not all of Sweet Baby Ray's products are barbecue sauces, so at times I felt like I was comparing apples to oranges. Still, when it came to my final ranking, the sauces with the best, boldest flavors came out on top. I'll discuss my methodology more at the end, but for now, you can rest assured there really wasn't a bad sauce in the bunch.