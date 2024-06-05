Upgrade Your Skewer Game For Easier Grilled Shrimp

Since the Persians first started making shish kebabs hundreds of years ago, the art of eating meat on sticks has become a culinary practice the world over. Whether you stack your skewers with chicken, beef, seafood, veggies, or any countless combination of ingredients, this is one of the most convenient ways to chow down. And skewering food doesn't just make for mess-free munching — it can also make cooking food a whole lot easier. For example, it can be a pain to grill shrimp since they're so small and cook so quickly. Take too long trying to fish a fallen shrimp out from the charcoals and the rest of the crustaceans will end up burnt. But with a skewer, you can cook multiple shrimp at once and ensure they get an equal char. To really grill like a master, use two skewers to stake the shrimp instead of one.

As you may notice when you first hold a skewer of shrimp above the grill, when you try to flip the stick over, the shrimp tend to maintain their orientation and spin so that the uncooked side stays facing up. Even worse, a shrimp may slip off the end of the kebab. To combat this unfortunate scenario, use another skewer to add extra stability. Now that the shrimp don't have a single axis, they can't rotate without some external force.