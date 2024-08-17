Here's What Seafood Belongs On Your Grill And What Doesn't

Some ingredients shine best with minimal intervention: seafood is certainly an example. Especially when sourced fresh, it often only requires a light seasoning to emphasize its delectable flavors. It's natural to then toss the protein on the grill; it's the perfect high heat and fuss free vessel for the food. So the question arises — what types of seafood are fit for this preparation method?

Thankfully, Jonathan Bautista, executive chef at Ember & Rye is here to offer some help. He notes that "any seafood that is higher in oil content usually works well," so you'll want to favor any species rich in omega-3 fatty acids. That makes common favorites like salmon, cod, trout, and mackerel ideal candidates. He adds that "anything with 'steak' characteristics" is a great fit, too — after all, a tuna steak is a reliable grill classic.

And when it comes to the opposite side of the spectrum, Bautista advises "to steer clear of seafood with high moisture content, often a result of being frozen." So consider such details and you're well on your way to grilling a show-stopping fish dinner. Just a few careful decisions will result in a meal that impresses with its brilliant simplicity.

