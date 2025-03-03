The Simple Ratio You Need For Easy Marinades

Marinades are an easy and versatile way to elevate your food with deep and complex levels of flavor. With the right amounts of acid and fat, marinades simultaneously tenderize proteins and infuse them with moisture, intensifying the flavors of aromatics and seasonings included in your mixture. Though the ingredients in most marinades are fairly straightforward — oil, vinegar, herbs, and other seasonings — building your mixture properly requires a touch of finesse.

The key is adding the right amounts of each ingredient to ensure your mixture emulsifies properly and adds the level of flavor you're looking for. Among the most common marinating mistakes that could be ruining your steak, chicken, and other proteins is using the wrong ratio of oil to vinegar. Too much vinegar could make your meat tough and rubbery, while too much oil could cause it to steam or poach once it hits the cooking surface. Additionally, a marinade with too much of one ingredient and not enough of another may not blend together smoothly, meaning flavor may be unevenly distributed in your food.

To combat these issues and create a tender and tangy bite, the best, most effective marinade formula is three parts oil to one part vinegar and one part seasoning. This ratio allows the vinegar to gently break down your protein and release the flavors in your seasonings. The oil then carries moisture and flavor from the acid and seasonings deep into the fibers of the meat. Once the marinated meat hits the heat, the fat also helps create a beautifully caramelized crust.