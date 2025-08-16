Every Hot Sauce At Trader Joe's, Ranked Worst To Best

Step into a Trader Joe's and you're sure to find all of the sauces you could ever want (and some you definitely don't) on their shelves. But when it comes to hot sauce selection, you really can't go wrong at the friendly neighborhood market — they've truly got the good stuff. And, as I've found out, no matter their ranking, all of the current Trader Joe's hot sauces are flavorful and worthy of your pantry, be it a seasonal option or year-round staple.

Sure, you could cook your own hot sauce, but why bother when the Trader Joe's down the street sells these ones? There's truly something for everyone. And while none of them are "bad," there is still a hierarchy. The following hot sauces have been ranked by taste, amount of flavor, and overall versatility. (It should be noted that, as much as I love hot sauce, I prefer my spice moderate rather than extreme, so that's also a factor in this ranking system.)

Here's how every hot sauce at Trader Joe's ranks, from "worst" (but not really) to best.