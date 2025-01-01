Is It Necessary To Cook Homemade Hot Sauce?

If basic Tabasco sauce isn't quite cutting it anymore, lots of folks like to try their hand at making their own homemade hot sauce. All you really need is a few chile peppers, onions, garlic, and salt or lemon juice — but you've got plenty of room to very literally spice it up and adjust the heat level to your personal tolerance. As you likely already know, hot sauce is the secret weapon to spice up your soup, your steak, or your scrambled eggs. But is fresh hot sauce safe, or do you need to cook it first?

To get expert advice, Chowhound spoke exclusively to Noah Chaimberg, the founder and CEO of hot sauce company HEATONIST. According to Chaimberg, it's not necessary to cook homemade sauce, but it can help. "Professional sauce makers cook their hot sauce to ensure that it's food safe, shelf-stable and that it stays fresh longer," he says. "If you're using the hot sauce for a meal immediately, don't feel like you need to cook it. If you want it to keep for a while, it's a good idea to cook it to temp before storing." To safely pasteurize hot sauce, you can simmer it for about 10 minutes at 180 degrees Fahrenheit (or until it boils) to kill off any bacteria.