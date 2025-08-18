The Easy Hack To Get Your Cucumbers To Soak Up More Salad Dressing

If you've hopped on the viral cucumber salad trend taking over TikTok, you are no stranger to the vast possibilities that a single cucumber can offer. Especially on a blistering hot day, chances are you're craving something refreshing and hydrating — and what is better than a fresh cucumber salad to save the day? From chef-approved pro-tips for perfectly crunchy cucumber salads to techniques to level up your salad's visual appeal, there is no shortage of ways to elevate your cucumber salad. Here, we bring you one more trick to transform your cucumbers into flavor-packed vessels.

To increase the amount of dressing absorbed by the cucumbers in a salad, the key is to freeze the slices and thaw them before mixing in the dressing. This hack works because cucumbers have a high water content, and when frozen, the water crystallizes into ice. These ice crystals break down the cell walls, which in turn softens the slices and allows them to better absorb more salad dressing and become infused with more flavor. In fact, freezing the cucumbers has a similar effect to smashing them for a better salad, where the increased surface area from the nooks and crannies enables more of the flavorful marinade or dressing to stick. Try the freezing technique and compare it with tossing freshly sliced cucumbers in dressing. You may notice that the latter lacks in the flavor department. This is because the salt in the dressing will draw out moisture from the raw cucumbers and dilute the final product.