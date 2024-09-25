When Making Ranch, Replace Mayo With A Classic Vegan Staple

Ranch is not only a favorite salad dressing, but also a beloved dip for comfort foods like pizza and fries. It's seriously creamy thanks to the typical base of mayonnaise, thick buttermilk, and sometimes sour cream. For vegans or those who don't consume dairy, letting go of ranch dressing can be difficult. There are plant-based ranch dressing recipes, but some don't match the rich and smooth texture of a dairy-based ranch. But, a vegan staple comes to the rescue for a thick ranch with protein: tahini.

Tahini doesn't seem to be the likely candidate here; it's made from ground sesame seeds, and its density and bitterness can feel intimidating to work with. With the right additions, like lemon juice and herbs, tahini can be transformed into a delicious velvety dressing and dip. It is thicker than mayo, buttermilk, and sour cream, so you won't have to worry about a thin vegan ranch. Tahini is smooth with no seeds or grittiness, but because it is thicker, you will likely need to add water or plant-based milk to make it the same consistency as ranch.

The easiest way to incorporate tahini is using it instead of plant-based mayo in your favorite vegan ranch recipe. With normal ranch recipes, do the mayo swap with tahini, and then dairy-free alternatives for any dairy-based ingredients. With the addition of the other flavors, tahini will become less bitter; for lingering bitterness, consider adding a touch of sweetener like maple syrup or agave to balance it.

