When Making Ranch, Replace Mayo With A Classic Vegan Staple
Ranch is not only a favorite salad dressing, but also a beloved dip for comfort foods like pizza and fries. It's seriously creamy thanks to the typical base of mayonnaise, thick buttermilk, and sometimes sour cream. For vegans or those who don't consume dairy, letting go of ranch dressing can be difficult. There are plant-based ranch dressing recipes, but some don't match the rich and smooth texture of a dairy-based ranch. But, a vegan staple comes to the rescue for a thick ranch with protein: tahini.
Tahini doesn't seem to be the likely candidate here; it's made from ground sesame seeds, and its density and bitterness can feel intimidating to work with. With the right additions, like lemon juice and herbs, tahini can be transformed into a delicious velvety dressing and dip. It is thicker than mayo, buttermilk, and sour cream, so you won't have to worry about a thin vegan ranch. Tahini is smooth with no seeds or grittiness, but because it is thicker, you will likely need to add water or plant-based milk to make it the same consistency as ranch.
The easiest way to incorporate tahini is using it instead of plant-based mayo in your favorite vegan ranch recipe. With normal ranch recipes, do the mayo swap with tahini, and then dairy-free alternatives for any dairy-based ingredients. With the addition of the other flavors, tahini will become less bitter; for lingering bitterness, consider adding a touch of sweetener like maple syrup or agave to balance it.
How to use tahini ranch
Tahini is commonly found in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, where it is used as an ingredient in hummus. Naturally, a tahini ranch pairs well with these flavors and cuisines; it's perfect alongside falafel or dolmas. Use it to dress grain bowls loaded with tomato, cucumber, olives, and garbanzo beans. Tahini ranch can be used as a dairy-free option in place of tzatziki, an herbal yogurt-based sauce that is also found in the same cuisines.
Ranch is first and foremost a salad dressing, so tahini ranch can be used anywhere you might use the original recipe. Tahini can be used to dress a coleslaw salad, and tahini ranch can also be used for this cabbage-forward salad.
To use the tahini ranch as a dip, keep the mixture on the thicker side by adding less liquid. The pairings are endless: Pita chips are the obvious choice here, but raw veggies and potato chips would be equally tasty. Fried foods are also completed well with a creamy herbal dip, so try vegan chicken wings, onion rings, or french fries. We can't forget about pizza — a vegan cheese slice can certainly be dipped in the sauce, but pairing it with a roasted vegetable pizza would also be delicious. Ranch dressing is often too thin to use as a spread, but by cutting the liquid further, this tahini ranch can be used as a flavorful spread. Try it in a wrap, sandwich, or veggie burger bursting with fresh vegetables.