How To Add More Flair And Flavor To Cucumber Salad — No Extra Ingredients Required

There is an entire aesthetic in Japan devoted to "kawaii," which means "cute." Just about anything — from backpacks to lunchboxes — can be kawaii, and food items are definitely a big part of the vibe. The idea is to focus on whimsical presentations that appeal to people of all ages, and kawaii is front and center on everything from high-end pastries to little characters in lunch boxes (think rice balls made into cute cats) called "kyaraben" or character bentos. One way to bring a touch of kawaii to your summer cucumber salad is to shape the cucumber slices to look like flowers. Instantly, the salad becomes a bit of a showstopper — no extra ingredients, no extra cost.

It has been said that you can "taste the love" when someone cooks for you. Spending the extra bit of time to cut your cucumbers to look like flowers is a tangible way to make your guests (or yourself) feel the warm fuzzies. These dainty little cucumber flowers look just as great in a cocktail (or simply tossed in a pitcher of water with a handful of mint leaves) as they do in a salad. You could even try this trick when making pickled cucumbers or with super chunky zucchini or yellow squash flowers to liven up your summer vegetable kebabs.