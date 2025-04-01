Why You Should Be Smashing (Not Slicing) Cucumbers For Cucumber Salad

There's probably nothing better than a light and refreshing cucumber salad when you're in the mood for a quick, satisfying snack. That should come as no surprise, considering how these slightly bitter yet sweet members of the gourd family consist of around 96% water. But if you've tried Alice Waters' pro-tip for perfectly crunchy cucumber salads, then you surely know that how you prep them has a huge impact on the overall flavor. Hence, while reaching for your favorite kitchen knife and slicing the cucumbers might seem more convenient, there's a good reason why crushing them takes your salad to a whole new level.

Let's be honest here: giving your cucumbers a good smack with a skillet might just be the stress relief we all need. However, that's not the sole reason why it makes them taste more satisfying. As it turns out, by actually smashing them (and even crushing them with your hands afterward), the fruit's cell walls burst open, allowing all of the water stored in the cells to escape the now-damaged internal structure more readily and quickly, especially after adding a pinch of salt. This process prevents your cucumber salad from turning into a mushy mess. And it's not just a lack of water retention that makes this smashing process the more ideal preparation method — it also helps your cucumber salad taste better.