Alice Waters' Pro-Tip For Perfectly Crunchy Cucumber Salads

Some cucumbers may not immediately respond to the salt treatment. If this occurs, 10 minutes may not be sufficient to pull the excess water out of the cucumber. Try giving the vegetable more time, up to 30 minutes or so, in the salt rub.

You'll also want to ensure that you've put enough salt (and the right kind) on your cucumber slices. For every pound of cucumbers you're working with, you'll need about a teaspoon of salt. Kosher salt is a popular option because it works well with the brining process. It's okay to use another kind if you prefer, though you may want to avoid plain table salt. It sometimes has iodine and other additives that can affect the taste. You can also try mixing equal parts salt and sugar. This mixture will have the same straining effect, but it will also add a little sweetness to your cucumber salad.

Along with more time and the right amount of salt, we also recommend that you try layering the cucumbers in the strainer. This will help ensure every cucumber slice is coated with salt. Start by lining the colander with a thin layer of cucumbers. Salt one layer, then add another layer of cucumbers on top. Repeat the process until you have enough cucumber slices for your recipe.

