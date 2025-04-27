The Absolute Best Salad Dressing At Trader Joe's Is This Vegan Option

One feature our reviewer noted about Trader Joe's Vegan Creamy Dill is that it would also be great as a dip, and we love a good versatile dressing. You could dip anything from chicken nuggets to crudités into it, and it would taste great. However, it would be a good mix-in as well. Toss it into potato salad, mix it into tuna salad with a little extra fresh dill for a killer sandwich, or slap it into burritos. You could even use it as a pairing for salmon. Really, the choices only end where your creativity does, so if you're looking for a flexible dressing, Trader Joe's Vegan Creamy Dill has your back.

The consistency itself is also a pleasant surprise, especially for a vegan dressing that doesn't have dairy-based fat emulsion going for it. The salad dressing doesn't separate unappetizingly in the bottle itself or when you pour it over your lettuce, and this holds true even if you pour your dressing and don't eat the salad until later. The cauliflower and almond butter add that thickness without any other additions like coconut cream. Last but not least, if you like dill, you'll want to grab a bottle. True to both the "creamy" and "dill" part of its name, this dressing delivers in both departments. Go ahead and try it out in your next salad or use it as a dip for your next veggie tray, and you'll be a convert in no time.