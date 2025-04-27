The Absolute Best Salad Dressing At Trader Joe's Is This Vegan Option
Chowhound's got some serious salad lovers on board, and we're always putting out newer, better ways to get you to love salads, too. We've taken a deep dive into various salad accouterments; in particular, salad dressings. Typically, we suggest you avoid buying salad dressings at the grocery store — they're so easy and cheap to make at home — but who doesn't love swinging by the store and picking up a delicious bottle for no effort? We have a list of Trader Joe's salad dressings ranked for that reason, and by our metrics, the best one you can possibly scoop there is the Vegan Creamy Dill dressing.
Our reviewer noted several features that set this salad dressing above the rest. First, you've got a killer balance of flavors. This dressing has creaminess from the cauliflower and almond butter, and these ingredients also harmonize with the lemon juice and vinegar, so that they don't leave behind a biting, unpleasant flavor. Unlike some of the other dressings on the list, like the green goddess (though also delicious and our number two pick), it has a thick texture that suits its namesake. Creamy is right. You'll find the dressing coats all of your salad greens and toppings with the exact right amount of herbaceous goodness and leaves you wanting seconds.
Three features make Trader Joe's Vegan Creamy Dill Dressing really shine
One feature our reviewer noted about Trader Joe's Vegan Creamy Dill is that it would also be great as a dip, and we love a good versatile dressing. You could dip anything from chicken nuggets to crudités into it, and it would taste great. However, it would be a good mix-in as well. Toss it into potato salad, mix it into tuna salad with a little extra fresh dill for a killer sandwich, or slap it into burritos. You could even use it as a pairing for salmon. Really, the choices only end where your creativity does, so if you're looking for a flexible dressing, Trader Joe's Vegan Creamy Dill has your back.
The consistency itself is also a pleasant surprise, especially for a vegan dressing that doesn't have dairy-based fat emulsion going for it. The salad dressing doesn't separate unappetizingly in the bottle itself or when you pour it over your lettuce, and this holds true even if you pour your dressing and don't eat the salad until later. The cauliflower and almond butter add that thickness without any other additions like coconut cream. Last but not least, if you like dill, you'll want to grab a bottle. True to both the "creamy" and "dill" part of its name, this dressing delivers in both departments. Go ahead and try it out in your next salad or use it as a dip for your next veggie tray, and you'll be a convert in no time.