The Flavor Profile That's Been Missing From All Your Salads (Until Now)

Some salads have the reputation of being bland and boring, relegated to a sad side. Finding one that makes for a full, balanced meal when dining out can be a rarity. So more often than not, you take it upon yourself to whip up a delicious recipe at home and do your bank account a huge favor. Making flavorful salads doesn't have to be a complicated ordeal, and once you've mastered the basics, nutritious meal prep becomes smooth sailing, especially with our tips for preparing quick salads. But in addition to choosing the perfect combination of grains, greens, veggies, and protein, a good salad also requires a nice dressing to bring all the individual components together in every forkful. One particular flavor profile that tends to be overlooked is spice, and it's a great way to level up your dish.

For cold salads especially, a spicy vinaigrette adds a nice contrast, bringing a subtle heat that doesn't overpower the other flavors. Choose your favorite recipe or store-bought bottle and let your source of spice work its magic. If you're sensitive to spicy foods but still want to liven up your refreshing summer salads, start with a small amount of heat to test the waters and go from there.