3 Tips For The Quickest Salad Prep Ever

Salads are one of those commonplace dishes that nonetheless remain underappreciated. Not only do they come in an extensive array of forms, but they're well predisposed for a convenient meal. It's no surprise they've become the business lunch go-to; no heating is required, they're nutritious, and texturally interesting. So, to aid salad construction in a pinch, consider some prep tips to ease the process.

Advertisement

Pre-wash your lettuce, cut the greens (there's a handy hack for this), and chop up a range of delicious toppings. Take note of your vegetable durability, saving kale for later into the week, and eating spring mix first. Craft a delicious dressing that'll bind all your components with ease — truly leaving no cooking for when you're ready to eat.

After all, with a careful eye on the shelf life, salads are a surprisingly durable and easy-to-prep meal. Once you're ready to eat, all that'll be required is a quick mix — not to mention, serving the dish chilled is a great way to level up your salad game. So dive into some handy prep techniques not only for convenience, but for flavor enhancement, too.

Advertisement