Fermentation Is The Flavor Powerhouse Technique Hot Sauce Needs

The art of fermentation may sound daunting to novices, and the risk of contamination by microbes that may have joined the mix is not one to take lightly. However, with a few basic steps and handy gadgets, home fermentation is remarkably easy and safe. When it comes to identifying contamination, trust your senses. Properly fermented food should smell pleasantly sour — never putrid or rotten. Colorful molds are a tell-tale sign to discard the batch.

First things first, keep it clean. While you don't need pure sterility (we're deliberately cultivating a type of bacteria), clean hands, utensils, and containers prevent unwanted contaminants. For the actual fermentation mix, salt plays a pivotal role in staving off harmful bacteria from populating the mix. As a general rule of thumb, aim for a 2% to 3% brine solution for fermented hot sauce. Less salt can permit the growth of unwelcome microbes, while too much salt can hinder the lactic acid bacteria. Fermenting hot sauce should be maintained at an optimal temperature range (68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit) for a rate of fermentation that yields delectable flavors. Typically, a week-long fermentation period suffices for hot sauce, but longer periods to the tune of several months allow more complex flavors to develop. To extend shelf life, stop the fermentation process once the desired result is achieved by lowering the pH with extra vinegar.

An anaerobic (oxygen-free) environment is essential to keeping the lactic acid bacteria happy and healthy. Invest in air locks or dedicated fermentation vessels to keep the mixture sealed from oxygen. You should also keep it away from bright light. Be mindful that fermentation results in carbon dioxide release, so to avoid pressure build-up and your vessel exploding, it's worth having a pressure release valve. You can also "burp" the container by regularly and briefly opening and closing it throughout the fermentation period to allow the gas to escape. With these basic principles, there's no stopping your inner fermentation fiend from spicing up the kitchen with delicious hot sauces.