Bring A Kick Of Heat To Salad Using This Trader Joe's Condiment

Trader Joe's Chili Onion Crunch can take simple dishes to a level of sophistication, where all components can shine. Kickstart your day by drizzling over a creamy avocado toast for a delightfully savory start to the day, or add Trader Joe's chili crunch as an affordable topping to your oatmeal game.

Say goodbye to bland veggies with a sprinkle of subtle spice from this multifaceted condiment. Try tossing a handful of crispy roasted Brussels sprouts or cauliflower with a generous scoop of Chili Onion Crunch and experience each bite becoming a flavorful fiesta. For the dip lovers, stir the Chili Onion Crunch into hummus or salsa for an unexpected kick.

For an Italian-inspired linguine or Asian sesame noodle dish, this crunchy condiment adds complex depths of flavor in each bite. For an appealing, plant-powered hors d'oeuvres spread, top off your crusty bruschetta bites and deviled potatoes with this chili crunch, making for finger food that is suitable for a casual gathering and an upscale affair alike.

The magic of this simple, wallet-friendly condiment extends to sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, soups, stews, and even ice cream (don't knock it till you try it). And if you're feeling adventurous and want to explore the world of chili crisp and chili crunch, one thing's for sure: Your meals are in for a flavorful upgrade like no other.