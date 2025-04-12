Browned Butter Gives Apple Sauce An Awesome Depth Of Flavor

Let's talk browned butter. Brown butter is a staple of the restaurant world, but what exactly is it? Simply put, it's just butter that you cook until its milk solids caramelize. This gives browned butter its signature toasty, nutty, toffee-like flavor that makes it the perfect pairing for desserts, savory dishes, cocktails, and more. But while browned butter is often associated with fancy dishes, you can use it to upgrade even the simplest of things, like your favorite apple sauce.

For this delightful snack, you can either make your own apple sauce from scratch or just buy your favorite brand from the store. You also want to make your own browned butter, which is fortunately just as simple as taking a good, high-quality butter and carefully melting it on a burner until it starts to turn brown. There are easy ways for you to tell when brown butter is done cooking before it burns, and the whole process of browning your butter only takes around five to 10 minutes. If you're making your own apple sauce from scratch, you want to use about 2 tablespoons of butter for every 4 pounds of apples (which is about 6 large apples). If you're using store-bought apple sauce, you need only take a small teaspoonful of your melted brown butter and drizzle it into a cup full of your applesauce. Mix it well, and you have yourself a practically zero-effort treat that tastes like you spent way more time on it than you did.