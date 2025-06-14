Give Store-Bought Tortellini A 5-Star Makeover With One Ultra-Simple Sauce

For most at-home chefs, making sophisticated meals at home is more attainable with the use of convenient, easy-to-prepare, store-bought foods. Whether refrigerated, frozen, or shelf-stable, you might already consider tortellini a step above common pastas, such as spaghetti or rigatoni. Believe it or not, tortellini is more than a go-to pasta that bulks up your favorite soups. In order to transform tortellini into a simple and delicious weeknight meal, prepare a quick-and-tasty brown butter pan sauce: All you need (besides tortellini) is butter, fresh sage, lemon, and salt.

Start by choosing a reputable brand of packaged tortellini from your neighborhood grocery store. Keep in mind, the color of your store-bought tortellini matters; always opt for varieties that have a paler hue, which usually indicates your tortellini's been made with cleaner ingredients. Then, cook and drain the tortellini according to the package's directions. Next, heat and brown a decent amount of butter in a medium skillet until it begins to give off a nutty aroma. Add some fresh sage leaves, remove your pan from the heat, and add some lemon juice. From here, add your cooked tortellini to the pan and reheat the combined mixture gently over low heat until warmed through.