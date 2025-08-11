The Absolute Best Canned Coconut Milk Brand Can Only Be Found At Target
Whether you're cooking up our Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup or Panang curry tomato bisque, one mandatory ingredient to complete this dish is coconut milk. It's almost like any Southeast Asian-inspired curry would be incomplete without creamy coconut milk to bring all the aromatics and spices together in every mouthwatering spoonful. As fans of the region's diverse cuisine ourselves, we had to rank some of the common store-bought canned coconut milk brands on the market and share our honest opinions. And out of the 11 different brands of canned coconut milk that we tried, one particular brand emerged victorious: Target's Good & Gather Organic unsweetened coconut milk. If you're in the know, unsweetened is the way to go. It's the unspoken rule in our books when it comes to any recipe that calls for coconut milk.
Some notable qualities made Good & Gather Organic shine and stand out from the rest. For starters, its consistency was thick and creamy, as opposed to some that seemed to be watered down and had some problems with the coconut cream separating from the water. This brand also hits the nail on the head in the flavor department, offering a subtle sweetness with a noticeable coconut flavor that is distinct enough without being overpowering in a savory or sweet recipe. Adding to its merits, this brand of canned coconut milk is sourced from Vietnam, and no forced monkey labor is involved in order to make this product (unlike some sourced from Thailand). As a result, your culinary creations are not only delicious, but also kinder to our fellow primates.
Not all coconut milks are created equally
Coconut milk is a versatile ingredient to have on hand. It can do anything, from elevating a bowl of ramen to delivering a tasty marinade. But as our internal ranking revealed, not all coconut milks are created equally. Depending on what you're going to make, the type of coconut milk you use can make or break the final outcome, but an absolute no-no in the eyes of renowned sustainable chef and content creator, Priyanka Naik, is using any "light" varieties of coconut milk. This is because you're most likely paying extra for added water, when you can easily dilute a can of full-fat coconut milk yourself. Often, the light coconut milk is lacking in flavor, and the added water not only dilutes the nutrients per serving but also alters the consistency of what should have otherwise been creamy and luscious.
Another pro tip from chef Naik is to always steer clear of boxed coconut milk, which tends to be watered down and often contains unnecessary additives and filler ingredients. When in doubt, go the full-fat route for maximum versatility as it's easier to water down thick coconut milk than to bulk it up. That said, you don't need to swear off boxed coconut milk completely.
When to use boxed coconut milk
There is a time and place to use boxed coconut milk. Unlike canned coconut milk, with a much higher fat content that is essential when you're seeking a thick, creamy result, boxed coconut milk is more suitable for drinking. It functions better as a substitute for animal-derived milk, be it in hot chocolate, smoothies, a bowl of cereal, or pretty much anywhere where you'd use animal dairy milk.
Plus, the delicate notes of coconut also add a layer of enjoyment in every sip. This is especially well-suited if you're wanting a coconut-forward flavor in your beverages for a light tropical touch. For savory preparations, you can use boxed coconut milk if you are making a lighter, less rich sauce or a delicate soup with just a hint of creaminess. Of course, you can always keep things classic by dunking your favorite cookies into a glass of chilled coconut milk.