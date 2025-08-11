The Absolute Best Canned Coconut Milk Brand Can Only Be Found At Target

Whether you're cooking up our Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup or Panang curry tomato bisque, one mandatory ingredient to complete this dish is coconut milk. It's almost like any Southeast Asian-inspired curry would be incomplete without creamy coconut milk to bring all the aromatics and spices together in every mouthwatering spoonful. As fans of the region's diverse cuisine ourselves, we had to rank some of the common store-bought canned coconut milk brands on the market and share our honest opinions. And out of the 11 different brands of canned coconut milk that we tried, one particular brand emerged victorious: Target's Good & Gather Organic unsweetened coconut milk. If you're in the know, unsweetened is the way to go. It's the unspoken rule in our books when it comes to any recipe that calls for coconut milk.

Some notable qualities made Good & Gather Organic shine and stand out from the rest. For starters, its consistency was thick and creamy, as opposed to some that seemed to be watered down and had some problems with the coconut cream separating from the water. This brand also hits the nail on the head in the flavor department, offering a subtle sweetness with a noticeable coconut flavor that is distinct enough without being overpowering in a savory or sweet recipe. Adding to its merits, this brand of canned coconut milk is sourced from Vietnam, and no forced monkey labor is involved in order to make this product (unlike some sourced from Thailand). As a result, your culinary creations are not only delicious, but also kinder to our fellow primates.