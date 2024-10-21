When To Cook With Canned Vs Boxed Coconut Milk

Canned coconut milk's biggest advantage is its fat content. Rich and thick, it's the go-to product for thickening curries, stews, soups, and more. Such a texture helps meld a kaleidoscope of flavors across cuisines. In Southeast Asian dishes, it'll form a foundation for fragrant panang curry (perhaps riffed into a panang tomato bisque), or lend richness to a bowl of laksa. South Asian recipes will use it to thicken a legume-based dal or marinade and simmer fish for Meen Kulambu. In the Caribbean, it's a dose of extra fat and flavor for rice and peas or the body in Moqueca, a Brazilian seafood stew. Needless to say, its applicability covers quite a range; with its heavier nature tying it all together.

Simmering is an especially common technique: Slow and patient cooking will prevent burning and allow ingredients to meld. However, you'll also see canned coconut milk in raw applications like cheesecake which employs chilling for thickening. Regardless of the precise technique, you'll likely want to go for the full-fat version, as this will achieve optimal richness.

Note that especially for brands with minimal preservatives, canned coconut will separate, with the fattier portion coming up to the top of the can. You can even use that cream in canned milk for dedicated purposes, or simply shake the can beforehand. And take note that coconut milk does go bad after a few years on the shelf. Before any recipe, double check the expiration date.