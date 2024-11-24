Why You Should Avoid Boxed Coconut Milk
Coconut milk is one of those non-dairy alternatives that has become popular for many uses, from rich and luscious ice cream and lattes to silky soups and sauces. You can even use it to effortlessly elevate hot chocolate. But shopping for a package of this stuff can be a little confusing. There are all kinds of containers designated with different qualities on grocer's shelves, and consumers may have a hard time making a decision between them without feeling like they need an education.
Fortunately, there are experts who have super helpful insight and can easily offer guidance on what to grab when you're reaching for this nutty liquid — and we had a chance to speak exclusively with one of them. Priyanka Naik — a chef, author, and TV host — was happy to provide Chowhound with a super simple answer to the coconut conundrum — and first and foremost, she emphasized avoiding the boxed stuff.
The composition of different varieties of coconut milk is the crux of Naik's response. "I hardly ever purchase boxed coconut milk because it tends to be diluted, including other ingredients and fillers," she said.
The nitty gritty on coconut milk products
Cans of coconut milk are produced using shredded or grated coconut meat. This is then combined with water and pureed, and the result is a liquid that's still naturally creamy and packed with the essence of the fruit. On the other hand, the watered-down carton stuff — even organic kinds — can't maintain that texture without the assistance of stabilizers and preservatives like guar and xanthan gums, which might interfere with your finished product. With that in mind, Naik suggested, "Look for coconut milk in a can with one ingredient: coconut."
It's helpful to note that there's also a difference between coconut milk and coconut cream. The latter has a higher fat content and is richer and more viscous as a result. Cream of coconut is yet another iteration, and this one is combined with sugar before packaging. But if your recipe calls for coconut milk — whether you're making a Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup or coconut baked donuts — following Naik's advice will ensure you have a pure, simple ingredient on hand that adds loads of flavor and creaminess to your next recipe.