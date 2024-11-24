Why You Should Avoid Boxed Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is one of those non-dairy alternatives that has become popular for many uses, from rich and luscious ice cream and lattes to silky soups and sauces. You can even use it to effortlessly elevate hot chocolate. But shopping for a package of this stuff can be a little confusing. There are all kinds of containers designated with different qualities on grocer's shelves, and consumers may have a hard time making a decision between them without feeling like they need an education.

Fortunately, there are experts who have super helpful insight and can easily offer guidance on what to grab when you're reaching for this nutty liquid — and we had a chance to speak exclusively with one of them. Priyanka Naik — a chef, author, and TV host — was happy to provide Chowhound with a super simple answer to the coconut conundrum — and first and foremost, she emphasized avoiding the boxed stuff.

The composition of different varieties of coconut milk is the crux of Naik's response. "I hardly ever purchase boxed coconut milk because it tends to be diluted, including other ingredients and fillers," she said.