The Type Of Canned Coconut Milk To Keep Out Of Your Cart

An essential ingredient when making Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup or mango coconut tapioca pudding (aka mango sago), canned coconut milk is a versatile, shelf-stable option for a multitude of cooking and baking needs. However, when you're at the grocery store, or sitting at home placing an order from your phone or computer, there are several good reasons to avoid buying the "light" version.

Priyanka Naik, the self-taught celebrity chef, author, and host of the YouTube series "Make It Vegan," justifiably prefers full-fat coconut milk, and thankfully, she took time out from her busy schedule to tell Chowhound why. "Generally, low-fat coconut milk is just coconut milk with water added to it," she explains. "We can dilute full-fat pure coconut milk with water on our own if needed!" Naik, a busy culinary personality, promotes a clean vegan diet and shares recipes on Instagram and elsewhere online with full-fat coconut milk as a key ingredient, including a rose-infused lassi and butternut squash soup.