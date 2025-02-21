How To Use Coconut Milk For A Tasty Marinade

Marinades play an essential role in cooking. They're great for tenderizing meats, helping to break down tough proteins for a moist, juicy finished product. Marination also has the potential to add major flavor, and one ingredient that can seriously deliver on that front is coconut milk.

If you've used this ingredient for any reason, from lightening up your coffee to adding flair to your favorite baked goods, you're already familiar with its delightful tropical flavor profile. In the context of a marinade, it also fills the role of a fat (similar to oils or yogurt), which performs a number of functions, from sealing in moisture to balancing acidity, and helping to infuse fat-soluble flavors into your food. This tasty twist will also add a creaminess to your choice of protein like chicken, pork, or beef, but you can use it for veggie options like tofu, too — or even apply to veggies themselves.

You can easily work this ingredient into the basic framework for a homemade marinade in place of (or in conjunction with) another fat. Just be aware that there's a difference between canned coconut milk and boxed coconut milk, and in this case, it helps to go for the full-fat kind.