10 Bologna Pairings You've Never Thought Of (But Absolutely Need To Try)

Deli meats, as a whole, gets a lot of flak. While stopping at the grocery store deli (and devouring the "sample" piece of cheese or cold cuts from the nice person at the counter like a hungry raccoon) used to be a tradition for many, the meats, as a whole, have fallen out of favor. Some of this can be traced to health concerns, including over food-borne illness and potentially even cancer, but we think part of the problem is that people just don't know how to pair deli meats with different ingredients to boost their flavor and turn a grocery store staple into something gourmet — especially when it comes to the humble bologna.

Bologna, which is typically made from some combination of beef, turkey, pork, and chicken, has a lot of utility in different recipes because of its salty, fatty, and rich mouthfeel. While you can just slap a slice between two pieces of bread and call it a day, the smarter way to use it is to think about what flavors it already has and which ones it craves. We won't let you go alone on this one; instead, we've rounded up some of our favorite ingredient pairings for this classic deli meat, along with some creative ways to enjoy them.