The Underrated Cheese Your Ham Sandwiches Need Yesterday

It's a commonly shared feeling among the public that, sometimes, it's better not to mess with the classics. After all, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. That saying certainly holds true in many culinary situations where it's best not to stray too far from an original recipe. But fixing yourself a sandwich is an exception. They're almost like a blank canvas, as there are endless variations as to how you can spruce up a common club or panini recipe just by adding an ingredient or two.

Case in point, the ham sandwich. Cross this simple, already well-loved food with yet another classic comfort meal, the grilled cheese, and you have yourself the unexpectedly delicious culmination of two timeless favorites. All it takes is adding a layer of pimento cheese to your ham sandwich. This rather underrated spread is more known in the Southern U.S., and for good reason. The act of combining pimento, a sweet, mildly hot pepper from Spain, with a few other key ingredients brings you a creamy texture and sweet, smokey (often spicy) flavor. Putting it on your bread then grilling it can truly be the game-changer that makes you go ham for your next ham sandwich.