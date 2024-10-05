What Exactly Goes On A Vermonter Sandwich?

Vermont is fiercely independent. It even fought its own revolution against New York to remain so. That being said, Vermonters go their own way in a lot of things, especially food. The state, as a whole, places a huge emphasis on local food, which may be why Vermont is one of the only states to not have a Cracker Barrel and one of the only states to not have an Outback Steakhouse. No chain restaurants are going to serve up food that truly speaks to Vermont's unique identity. If you want to know the state, head to a local spot instead and sink your teeth into a Vermonter sandwich.

The Vermonter is unique amongst most signature dishes in the world, as it doesn't have a strict set of components. Its customizable nature is a perfect reflection of the state's independent spirit. After all, nobody can tell you how to make your meal except yourself! That said, there are a few standard components that reflect ingredients that the Green Mountain State is famous for.

Apples and cheese are the two components that you should expect to find on a Vermonter sandwich. Aside from those, it's really a free-for-all. It is typical to include some type of sandwich meat, with turkey and ham being the go-to options. The sandwich usually comes on white bread with a spread of mustard, too. Though, every restaurant puts its own spin on this sandwich.