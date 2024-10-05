What Exactly Goes On A Vermonter Sandwich?
Vermont is fiercely independent. It even fought its own revolution against New York to remain so. That being said, Vermonters go their own way in a lot of things, especially food. The state, as a whole, places a huge emphasis on local food, which may be why Vermont is one of the only states to not have a Cracker Barrel and one of the only states to not have an Outback Steakhouse. No chain restaurants are going to serve up food that truly speaks to Vermont's unique identity. If you want to know the state, head to a local spot instead and sink your teeth into a Vermonter sandwich.
The Vermonter is unique amongst most signature dishes in the world, as it doesn't have a strict set of components. Its customizable nature is a perfect reflection of the state's independent spirit. After all, nobody can tell you how to make your meal except yourself! That said, there are a few standard components that reflect ingredients that the Green Mountain State is famous for.
Apples and cheese are the two components that you should expect to find on a Vermonter sandwich. Aside from those, it's really a free-for-all. It is typical to include some type of sandwich meat, with turkey and ham being the go-to options. The sandwich usually comes on white bread with a spread of mustard, too. Though, every restaurant puts its own spin on this sandwich.
A sandwich that highlights local ingredients
The bread, meat, and condiments on a Vermonter are all up to the individual's interpretation, but apples and cheddar are a must. In fact, the sandwich was specifically invented as a vehicle for apples. The first Vermonter sandwich was made in the 1990s by Jason Maroney of the now-closed Sweetwaters American Bistro in Burlington. He aimed to find more ways to highlight the state's apples in the local cuisine.
Although Vermont is not the state that grows the most apples, it is still well-known for its fruit product, and products like pies and cider. Apple harvesting occurs every fall in Vermont, with many orchards and farmsteads remaining open to the public. Vermont grows many different varieties of apples, but McIntosh is the most prominent by far, accounting for 50% of the state's harvest (via Vermont Tree Fruit Growers Association). It's a great choice for a Vermonter sandwich, as are tart apples like Grammy Smiths.
The cheese on a Vermonter sandwich is almost always cheddar. After all, Vermont is home to Cabot Creamery, which is known for its tasty cheddar. Its cheddar cheese has a very sharp flavor and a firm, crumbly texture. Although it is common to toast the bread for a Vermonter, melting the cheese is considered somewhat of a faux pas, as sharp cheddar doesn't melt very well and it loses the crumbly texture that characterizes this Vermont favorite.