Your Air Fryer Is The Key To Making Canned Sardines Super Snackable

Whether you choose to lightly coat your sardines in oil and flour, or go all out with an egg wash and bread crumbs before tossing them in the air fryer, you have options when it comes to extra seasonings. One approach is to keep it simple with salt and pepper, but you can also add paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, cayenne, and chili powder to the mix for a smoky, slightly spicier flavor. And since lemon and seafood go hand in hand, why not try some lemon zest on top?

Sardines are tasty on their own, but they're also great on toast with an olive oil drizzle. You can play around with adding tomato, onion, and any other fresh veggies of your choice for a simple yet satisfying snack. The possibilities for canned sardines don't end there, either; they also make for a quick and easy protein to add to any salad.

You may have noticed from all the TikTok recipes out there that canned fish are having a comeback. More and more people are realizing that sardines are an easy and affordable source of protein that can be eaten at any time of day. And thanks to your air fryer, they've never been more snackable.