What To Know About Eating Canned Sardines, Bones And All

If you are a fan of fish but aren't snacking on canned sardines yet, this is your sign to hop on the trend. The affordable, nutrient-packed tinned fish serves as a savory ingredient that can be eaten on its own or added to any number of recipes. Known for having a rich, briny flavor and meaty, oily texture, you might pile some sardines onto a slice of crusty, buttered toast or incorporate them into a salad or pasta dish. There's a myriad of ways to enjoy canned sardines. And while some may be wary of the small bones found in them, they are not only edible, but also a great source of calcium and vitamin D.

It's unlikely that you would even notice the bones in canned sardines, as they are so small and soft due to the way they're prepared. Sardine bones are naturally tender but become even more so when they're pressure cooked at high temperatures before being packaged and made ready to eat. You might detect a subtle gritty texture when you bite into tinned sardines, but it shouldn't bother you. In fact, you may even discover you like the consistency. That said, if the idea of bones just gives you the ick, there are brands that sell boneless and skinless fillets. (Here are some canned fish brands to buy and avoid).