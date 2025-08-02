9 Kitchen Design Mistakes That May Turn Off Potential Home Buyers
They don't say "the kitchen is the heart of the home" for nothing. As the place to nourish yourself and connect with loved ones, most people desire a space where they can cook comfortably while entertaining friends and family. That's why kitchens can make or break a home sale.
While you might not care about passé trends, the same can't be said for potential buyers. For most home seekers, there is few worse disappointments than stepping into a time warp upon entering the kitchen — a fact confirmed by REALTOR® and broker Ken Sisson of Coldwell Banker Realty. According to the California-based agent, "The kitchen was the number one buying decision factor" for three out of every five of his buyers. Licensed REALTOR® Lindsey Schmidt of Fathom Realty backed the claim, noting that "along with bathrooms, [kitchens] are generally what sell homes."
So, what should you aim for to make top dollar on closing day? Ideally, focus on achieving a kitchen that's both functional and fashionable. Think spacious countertops, ample storage, and a neutral or lighter look (leave millennial grey and granite where they belong — in the 2010s and the '90s).
If you find yourself with a less-than-favorable kitchen on hand, a renovation might be worth the investment. Sisson reiterates that while renovations might be costly, they "are worth the expense because of how important a decision-making factor" kitchens play for most buyers. But before you make your next move, check if you're dealing with any of the following nine flaws to make sure that it's really worth your time, effort, and hard-earned cash.
1. An inefficient layout
A poor kitchen layout can have buyers making a beeline for the door. To avoid this, Marissa Marshall, a Las Vegas REALTOR® at LPT Realty, recommends that your kitchen include "large countertops that can be used as a quick dining space or a buffet, a door leading directly to and from the garage and/or pantry (if you're lucky) for ease of unpacking after a big grocery haul, and ample cabinet space," to sell at a desirable price. She goes on to specify that countertop height and depth are easy to overlook — until you're sitting with no space for your knees, that is. As with all good designs, the devil is in the details.
Lindsey Schmidt shared some of her own insider tips to achieve a seamless layout. According to the agent hailing from Virginia, "If a reno requires reworking the layout, do it to ensure that the dishwasher is near the sink, that there's plenty of counter space, and that the kitchen flows the way it should." But how exactly should it flow? Professionals recommend going by the kitchen triangle rule, where the sink, refrigerator, and stove should be laid out roughly in a triangular shape, with each perimeter 13 feet at a minimum and not exceeding 26 feet.
2. Poor lighting
Sunlight not only lifts your mood, but it also boosts your physiological health, according to a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. So, it should come as no surprise that nobody wants to spend their days cooking in a dark and dreary room. Luckily, even if your space lacks adequate natural light, there are hacks you can implement in order to sell your home without compromising on value.
Ken Sisson explains, "LED accent lighting and under-cabinet lighting have become very popular in new and modern kitchen designs." Just be careful not to choose the wrong type of lighting when revamping your interior. Outdated lighting trends can be just as damaging (and we're not just talking about those drab fluorescent boxes from the '70s and '80s). Overhead spotlights, drop light island pendants, and heavy chandeliers have all had their moment, which has long since passed its prime.
3. Outdated cabinets
Potential buyers don't just buy a house — they buy the feeling the house gives them. That said, certain cabinets stuck in the past give an unfavorable emotion that they'd rather not endure twice. In Marissa Marshall's experience, it's oak cabinets that give home seekers the biggest ick, sharing that she and her team start "doing calculations in our heads about renovation costs and how long we'd live in a construction site."
The good news is that there's always a solution. Even oak cabinets can be salvaged with a decent paint job. In a case study posted by Trico Painting, a Folsom, California, couple invested $4,500 to transform their oak cabinets into contemporary white, helping them sell $25,000 over asking price.
The bad news? It's not as easy as painting over a dilapidated door and calling it a day, though. While Lauren Schmidt suggests that "cabinets are ok being painted or refinished if they are quality," she emphasizes that "it needs to be a professional paint job." If you'd rather DIY it, consider these paint-free alternatives to upgrade your kitchen cabinets.
4. A closed-off floor floorplan
Open floor plans have been a buzz in the real estate world for years now, and it looks like they're here to stay. With airy and spacious vibes that encourage socialization between family and friends, there's little to hate about the lofty concept (and the big bucks people will shell out to get their hands on it).
In Lindsey Schmidt's experience, she's only had "one buyer over the last few years who preferred a traditional kitchen hidden from view," explaining that "buyers speak negatively of small kitchens often." And she's not the only agent to witness the closed floorplan slander. Ken Sisson doubled down on the observation, saying, "It's not easy to go too big when it comes to a home's kitchen, but it's a huge mistake to go too small."
So, it's established that your home will be more profitable by tearing down walls. But what if you don't have the time or budget to do so? Marissa Marshall recommends, at a minimum, "having a report handy that can help prospective buyers make a well-informed decision" in order to plan their own demolition. Just note that if you're not going to smash your wall down, you'll likely need to slash your listing price instead.
5. A lack of storage space
Don't underestimate the power of ample storage space. Buyers keep their eyes peeled for closet space and cabinetry throughout a whole home tour, but especially in kitchens. After all, it's the place that holds not just your food but also cookware, dining ware, kitchen linens, countless appliances...you get the idea. Marissa emphasizes that "storage is second only to layout," and not just for the passionate chefs of the world.
You might think the next homeowner can handle buying some extra furniture to throw their gadgets in if that's what they desire. However, going the extra mile when showcasing your property does wonders to boost marketability (and, ultimately, profits). But before you roll your sleeves up and start drilling more shelves into your wall, consider easier options that make just as much of an impact in the eyes of house hunters. Hooks, baskets, and rolling carts all give the impression of a streamlined and tidy space that's irresistible to home seekers.
6. Out-of-style fixtures and hardware
Despite their small size, kitchen hardware and fixtures play a huge role in the overall feel of the space. Fixtures, which include faucets, sinks, and lighting, along with hardware, made up of drawer handles, cabinet knobs, and door handles, are highly susceptible to passing trends, and to the trained eye, even recent styles like matte black fixtures already feel stale.
Luckily, you can transform your interior from shabby to chic with a simple renovation-free upgrade like a new faucet or hardware installation that will instantly revamp your kitchen without the need to break the bank (or your back). A tip Marissa Marshall suggests is to keep all the fixtures and hardware uniform in each room to maintain a seamless look that allows a room to flow better. House Beautiful suggests reaching for vintage pieces, hardware with a pop of color, round shapes, or mixed metals to refresh and modernize your space.
7. Overly customized or personalized designs
Buying a property is one of life's biggest milestones. Naturally, prospective buyers need to imagine themselves living in a home before jumping into the huge investment. And if your space is too funky or personalized to your liking, nobody will picture themselves making their morning cup of coffee amidst customized chaos.
This is a dilemma that Marissa Marshall has seen one too many times. The Las Vegas agent reported that the strangest property she's seen is a 49ers-themed home where "every single room had mustard yellow and tomato red walls poorly painted to boot." While that's enough to scare away even 49ers fans, your home doesn't have to go to such extreme lengths to be a deal breaker, nonetheless. Even zany color palettes or excessive family photographs can influence buyers negatively.
To err on the safer side, keep your kitchen neutral, yet still warm and inviting. Marissa warns that "buyers are tired of the clinical look," whether that be all-white, institutional grey, or full-on beige. The sweet spot is a subtle aesthetic that's neither a total blank slate nor a completed coloring book. If you're unsure where to start, take some inspiration from Ina Garten's best kitchen design tips.
8. Dated or mismatched appliances
Running the first grocery haul of your new home is a rite of passage — one that nobody wants to complete by stocking up a beige refrigerator from 40-odd years ago. The fact stands that appliances are an easier fix than many other kitchen design flaws. Still, old or uncoordinated equipment gives buyers a bad impression.
Based on Lindsey Schmidt's experience, some home seekers have some not-so-positive words even when the appliance brands are mixed and matched. If this is your case, don't break a sweat, though. It's more important to have a coordinated color scheme and up-to-date, energy-efficient technology. You can check to see how much your appliances consume at Energy.gov.
If you don't feel like dealing with appliance shopping, think again before ditching your current ones without a replacement. For house hunters, having no appliances at all is just as off-putting as owning clashing ones.
9. Old-fashioned tiling
Don't want to renovate that outdated tiling that's keeping your kitchen a blast from the past? Neither will the next homeowner. Obsolete tile trends, such as black and white checkerboard backsplashes, Tuscan-style backsplash borders, or, worst of all, vinyl (shudder), are one of the fastest ways to scare off potential buyers—and one of the biggest negative impacts on your selling price.
As Lindsey Schmidt put it, "buyers see dollar signs in the removal." However, there are hacks you can implement to fix your time capsule tiles without a total replacement. Floors are more challenging to remedy with low effort, but with backsplashes, it's enough to remove the current tiling and paint over the wall.
Of course, style is nothing without cleanliness. Grime and grout are a major turnoff, so make sure every corner is scrubbed and bleached before your house hits the market. This should go without saying, but make sure you apply this rule to the rest of your home, too!