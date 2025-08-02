9 Kitchen Design Mistakes That May Turn Off Potential Home Buyers

They don't say "the kitchen is the heart of the home" for nothing. As the place to nourish yourself and connect with loved ones, most people desire a space where they can cook comfortably while entertaining friends and family. That's why kitchens can make or break a home sale.

While you might not care about passé trends, the same can't be said for potential buyers. For most home seekers, there is few worse disappointments than stepping into a time warp upon entering the kitchen — a fact confirmed by REALTOR® and broker Ken Sisson of Coldwell Banker Realty. According to the California-based agent, "The kitchen was the number one buying decision factor" for three out of every five of his buyers. Licensed REALTOR® Lindsey Schmidt of Fathom Realty backed the claim, noting that "along with bathrooms, [kitchens] are generally what sell homes."

So, what should you aim for to make top dollar on closing day? Ideally, focus on achieving a kitchen that's both functional and fashionable. Think spacious countertops, ample storage, and a neutral or lighter look (leave millennial grey and granite where they belong — in the 2010s and the '90s).

If you find yourself with a less-than-favorable kitchen on hand, a renovation might be worth the investment. Sisson reiterates that while renovations might be costly, they "are worth the expense because of how important a decision-making factor" kitchens play for most buyers. But before you make your next move, check if you're dealing with any of the following nine flaws to make sure that it's really worth your time, effort, and hard-earned cash.