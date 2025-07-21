How To Give A Tiny Kitchen More Storage Space With One Simple Addition
Few spaces in a home are as complex as a kitchen. This area needs to be functional, practical, aesthetically pleasing, and still able to take the wear and tear of heat, moisture, and occasional food spills. Then there's the sheer variety of utensils, objects, and appliances required for even a half-decent kitchen to function. A small kitchen can, therefore, quickly run out of storage and counter space, and become cluttered and disorganized, making it even more challenging to cook in. While there are lots of cost-effective modifications one can make to a kitchen, the one thing you cannot change is its size. That's where creativity and good design come into play. The first thing to do is to start thinking vertically. If you have a shelf for a certain appliance, consider using the space above or below it for storage. Hooks are also a cheap and easy kitchen cabinet upgrade that can free up space. And, for medium-sized appliances like a microwave, consider getting a cart so the appliance doesn't take up valuable counter space.
Placing your microwave on a cart as opposed to a counter lets you utilize vertical space. From the vast variety of cart designs available, you can choose to have your microwave at counter height or eye level. Furthermore, the space above and below the microwave becomes available for additional storage or, if you get a cart with a suitable topper, even a secondary prep surface. The most important aspect is to ensure the cart fits in the kitchen, and that it doesn't crowd the space so much that the kitchen triangle workflow gets negatively impacted.
A microwave cart is a versatile kitchen space-saver, but choose carefully
A microwave cart takes up floor space, so, in a tiny kitchen, it is essential that it justifies that space. Hence, the cart should not just accommodate the microwave, but also fulfill specific requirements — storage and otherwise — that the rest of your kitchen setup is unable to meet. The first decision to make is whether to get a cart on wheels or one that is fixed. Wheels make for additional flexibility; you can quickly move the cart and everything on it whenever you need additional space in the kitchen. In fact, such flexibility is also seen in the chef's table — a kitchen island alternative that's making a comeback. However, the flip side of getting a cart on wheels is that you need to be careful of what you keep on it. A microwave is relatively stable, but if you plan on storing small pieces of crockery, wine bottles, or other breakable objects on it, then a movable cart could become a liability. If you only have a small space for the microwave cart, get one on wheels since these models are often smaller and sleeker.
A fixed cart, on the other hand, takes up a little more space and cannot be moved easily. However, since it's not moved, it can be a lot taller and offer significantly more utility. Consider one like the Superjare kitchen rack with a power outlet for other small and medium kitchen appliances like a coffee maker, blender, air fryer, or toaster. Or, get one with closed shelves, since you can never have too much storage in a tiny kitchen.