How To Give A Tiny Kitchen More Storage Space With One Simple Addition

Few spaces in a home are as complex as a kitchen. This area needs to be functional, practical, aesthetically pleasing, and still able to take the wear and tear of heat, moisture, and occasional food spills. Then there's the sheer variety of utensils, objects, and appliances required for even a half-decent kitchen to function. A small kitchen can, therefore, quickly run out of storage and counter space, and become cluttered and disorganized, making it even more challenging to cook in. While there are lots of cost-effective modifications one can make to a kitchen, the one thing you cannot change is its size. That's where creativity and good design come into play. The first thing to do is to start thinking vertically. If you have a shelf for a certain appliance, consider using the space above or below it for storage. Hooks are also a cheap and easy kitchen cabinet upgrade that can free up space. And, for medium-sized appliances like a microwave, consider getting a cart so the appliance doesn't take up valuable counter space.

Placing your microwave on a cart as opposed to a counter lets you utilize vertical space. From the vast variety of cart designs available, you can choose to have your microwave at counter height or eye level. Furthermore, the space above and below the microwave becomes available for additional storage or, if you get a cart with a suitable topper, even a secondary prep surface. The most important aspect is to ensure the cart fits in the kitchen, and that it doesn't crowd the space so much that the kitchen triangle workflow gets negatively impacted.