13 Lighting Trends That Instantly Make Your Kitchen Look Outdated, According To Experts

Out of all the rooms in your home, the kitchen is the most reliant on a great design. Along with the aesthetic components, you also need this space to be functional and comfortable — but one area people often underestimate is their kitchen's lighting plan.

Even with beautiful cabinetry or the perfect worktops in place, a bad lighting plan can negatively impact the whole space. In fact, they can instantly make the room look dated, drab, and out-of-style. In an effort to avoid this conundrum, we talked to two professional interior designers who shared their top picks for which lighting faux pas to avoid if you want a stylish kitchen – Brittny Button of Button Atelier and Melissa Roberts of Melissa Roberts Interiors — as well as why great lighting is so important in the first place.

"Kitchen lighting can effortlessly lend warmth, personality, and texture where it's not only about functionality, but an intentional design statement," says Roberts. Let's get into the details.