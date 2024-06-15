The Tuberculosis Risk Behind TikTok's Beloved Raw Milk

TikTok advice should always be taken with a grain of salt. The social media platform has brought us clever tricks like the viral pancake flipping hack, but it can also lead people awry places, like the apple juice and tequila combo that can get people dangerously inebriated without even realizing it. But of all the questionable wisdom proliferated through TikTok, one subject seems to generate more controversy than any other: raw milk.

Raw milk TikTok is a thriving subcommunity where wellness influencers promote drinking unpasteurized milk. Pasteurization is a process in which milk is heated enough to kill any harmful pathogens it might contain before being cooled down and bottled (or cartoned, as it were) for sale. Pasteurization is used for many foods, and the process has been credited with saving millions of lives worldwide, but a number of TikTok influencers are trying to portray it as yet another over-processed food.

Influencers often claim that the U.S. government has made it illegal to sell unpasteurized milk, but this is an oversimplification. The federal government bans instate distribution of raw milk, however, a number of states have made it legal. Drinking raw milk is often portrayed as a way to defy "the system" and get back to our natural roots, but in reality, it exposes us to numerous health risks, the worst among them being the world's most deadly infectious disease, tuberculosis.

