The Dangers Of Raw Milk You Won't Hear About On TikTok

Outlandish, unfounded, and demonstrably false food facts have made the rounds over the last 50 years — and no doubt, more falsehoods will come. The raw milk hype is particularly dangerous, though, due to the effects that can come from consuming the harmful bacteria that linger in raw dairy. The FDA classifies raw milk as cow's milk, or dairy from goats or sheep, as it is straight from the animal — without undergoing the standard safety protocol of pasteurization, as most store-bought milk is.

This raw milk is fit for baby animals to drink, but when people consume it they run the risk of taking in dangerous pathogens like Salmonella bacteria, E. coli, Listeria and many others. These bacteria are the cause of hundreds of cases of food poisoning every year and can wreak havoc in even more severe ways on certain members of the population, such as those who are immunocompromised, babies and children, or the elderly.

If you drink some unwanted bacteria along with your raw milk, don't be fooled — the result isn't just a tummy ache or some run-of-the-mill digestive woes. Potentially, you could be looking at severe effects ranging from vomiting, flu-like symptoms, fever, bloody diarrhea, and even potentially deadly conditions like kidney failure and paralysis. Mycobacterium bovis, a bacteria that can cause tuberculosis in humans, even lingers in raw milk.

