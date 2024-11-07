Why Is Olestra Banned In Europe But Not The US?

Olestra, also called Olean, is a synthetic fat once hailed as a groundbreaking alternative to regular fat in food products. Developed by Procter and Gamble researchers in 1968, it stood out because it wasn't absorbable by the digestive system and, therefore, distributed no calories. P&G suggested replacing regular fats in food with olestra to lower the risk of heart disease and help people lose weight. Unfortunately, this revolutionary additive came with many downsides, which led to it being banned in the European Union but not in the United States.

Created from sucrose and vegetable oil at a cost of something like $500 million over 30 years, olestra was approved by the FDA in 1996. Initially, the P&G product was used in Lay's WOW brand of chips, released in 1998, but consumers began reporting several issues, including side effects like cramping, loose bowels, diarrhea, and gas, shortly after consuming the popular snacks. This led to a hearing after a consumer group called for the ban of olestra as a fat substitute. However, after a three-day hearing, the FDA advisers nearly all agreed that the additive was safe. The same conclusion wasn't found in the EU and Canada, where the additive was banned.

While the FDA initially required a warning label on products made with olestra, explaining the potential side effects of cramping and loose stools, this was reversed in 2003 after the organization decided the label was misleading and unnecessarily alarming. A year later, Frito-Lay rebranded its WOW chips to Lay's Light, leading to a lawsuit after a woman from Massachusetts began suffering severe cramps and diarrhea after consumption. The woman claimed she would not have bought the chips had she known they contained olestra and asked the court to reinstate the warning labels. In 2008, the company did relent and added "made with Olean" (Olean is the brand name of olestra) to packets of Lay's Light.