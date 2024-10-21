9 Tell-Tale Signs Your Potatoes Have Gone Bad

If you've kept a potato for a little bit, you may have noticed that the eyes have started to sprout. This is normal; it's how potatoes grow new plants. Potatoes are a type of plant called tubers, and they reproduce by sprouting new plants from their buds. Usually this happens in the spring and summertime while the potatoes are still in the ground, but if the conditions are right in your pantry, the potatoes can get confused and start sprouting there instead.

For this to happen, the potatoes need three things: warmth, light, and humidity, and they can sometimes find that in your home. However, a potato that's just started to sprout isn't necessarily a lost cause. "All you need to do is cut off that area," says Nicki Kathman, a local Minnesota gardener and freelance landscaper. And you need to cut those parts off, as potatoes contain two toxic glycoalkaloids. Glycoalkaloids are compounds that can make you sick, and while the white part of the potato has hardly any, you'll find a lot more in the sprouts.

So if a few sprouts are fine, why put this sign at the top of the list? A few reasons. First, if a potato has gotten to the point where there are multiple sprouts, there could be other things wrong with it. Second, these sprouts are one of the most obvious signs that a potato is changing. If you notice several sprouts on your potato, take a few moments to assess the spud and make sure there aren't any other issues.