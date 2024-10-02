13 Foods That Are Banned In Europe But Not In The US

About 10 years ago, Subway made headlines for including an ingredient in its bread that is also used in rubbers and plastics. This Subway bread controversy led to people comparing the brand's bread to yoga mats. This was all thanks to azodicarbonamide (ADA), a product used as a blowing agent for rubber and plastics, also used as a bleach for flour and a dough conditioner.

Subway no longer uses the substance, which is an orange-red crystalline solid in its pure form. However, many brands still use azodicarbonamide because the FDA has declared it to be safe. Although not as widespread as it used to be, brands like Bon Appetit and Harvest Pride still use them in some of their bread products.

While the U.S. has declared azodicarbonamide safe, the European Union doesn't agree. The EU has not only banned azodicarbonamide in food products, but has also banned the use of the compound in plastics that are intended to come into contact with food. The major concern with ADA is its potential as a carcinogen. Two breakdown products of ADA, urethane and semicarbazide, are probable carcinogens. Additionally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has found that high doses of azodicarbonamide can negatively affect the kidneys.

