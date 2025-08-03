The Simple Ingredient That Ensures Your Tofu Actually Gets Crispy

Outside of the plant-based food space, tofu tends to have an undeserved reputation of being boring and unappetizing. If that sounds like something you can relate to, chances are you're preparing it wrong. Tofu is a multifaceted source of plant protein that can be transformed into a replacement for chicken nuggets, scrambled eggs, salmon, and so much more. This versatile, nutritious, low-calorie, soy-based protein has been an integral part of the culinary history of East and Southeast Asian cuisines.

If you've struggled with cooking tofu at home — especially when it comes to developing that satisfying, golden, crispy exterior — there is one handy pantry staple you ought to have on hand to level up your tofu game. The key is to use cornstarch. Not only does it come in clutch to help thicken gravy without using flour or to ensure you get the crispiest serving of roasted vegetables, but it is also the trick to making restaurant-quality crispy tofu in your kitchen.

All you need to do is cut the tofu into half-inch pieces, coat them thoroughly in cornstarch, and pan-fry them in a slightly oiled pan until both sides have developed the desired golden-brown crust. For added oomph, you can even combine cornstarch with a homemade spice mix to enhance the flavors of every bite. Better yet, you can try this cornstarch tip with any type of tofu that suits your taste. Although firmer varieties are great if you prefer a nice chewy bite, soft and silken tofu are fantastic for those who enjoy the contrast between a crispy exterior and creamy interior.