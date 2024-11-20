For Thicker Gravy Without Using Flour, Reach For Cornstarch

Not to sound corny, but cornstarch is something of a magic secret ingredient. If you're smart, you've got a tub of the stuff tucked somewhere in your pantry for pudding purposes and urgent slurry emergencies. A fine powder extracted from corn kernels, cornstarch can firm up whipped cream, crisp up veggies and keep cookies from spreading. To thicken up runny Thanksgiving gravy in a pinch, turn to this trusty carbohydrate.

A thick, silky gravy is an essential component of a balanced holiday table. Plus, a great gravy is a quick fix for the classic harvest table's most controversial centerpiece: the turkey. Cornstarch is a quick and convenient thickening agent. When heated, its starch granules begin to grow as they absorb water.

While you can mix in a little flour to salvage flavorless gravy and make up for lackluster texture, cornstarch is an even more potent thickening agent. Just a small amount of the stuff can boost a runny gravy, while larger amounts of flour would be required to yield the same results. Cornstarch is also gluten-free, making it an especially useful flour substitute.