Why Cornstarch Is The Missing Ingredient In Your Homemade Spice Mixes

Creating your own spice mixes lets you control exactly what goes into the food you eat, not to mention managing the all-important heat and salt levels. But perfecting those spice mixes can be a challenge. Not only do you need to find the right combination of flavors, but you must also make sure they have the desired impact on the food you cook with it. If only there were a trick to making your spice mix perfect, then preparing quick and easy meals would be a breeze every time.

That's exactly where cornstarch comes in. You've no doubt heard of using it to thicken sauces or make fried foods extra crispy. And when you add it to spice mixes like homemade taco seasoning or fajita seasoning, it helps the sauce coat the meat, so each bite is packed with flavor. But it's also an anticaking agent that keeps powdered and granulated ingredients from clumping together, meaning it does double-duty in the spice cabinet. And because it is flavorless, cornstarch works its magic without impacting the taste of a dish.

You can easily add it to any spice mix recipe. Start with a tablespoon of cornstarch per half cup of seasoning mix, then adjust from there based on how it works in your recipe — more cornstarch for more thickening power, less if you want the resulting sauce or coating thinner. If you're only using it for its anticaking properties, you can start with as little as a quarter teaspoon.