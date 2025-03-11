The Surprising Kitchen Cleaner That's Hiding In Your Pantry

The cleaning power of some of the most basic kitchen staples can be incredible. Sure, standard chemical cleaners do the job just fine, but some can be too harsh and can even cause potential health issues like headaches, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems. That's where natural ingredients you already have on hand can really come in clutch – baking soda can effectively clean the coffee machine, and lemons can spruce up a dirty oven. And, for stains, streaks, and odors, consider cornstarch.

Most of us have a box of cornstarch hiding in the back of the pantry. This fine, powdery starch is derived from corn kernels and is commonly used in cooking and baking as a thickening agent. In sauces, soups, and gravies, it's used to create a smooth texture. There are many surprising uses for cornstarch too: It gives fried foods extra-crispy breading, makes scrambled eggs fluffier, and makes waffles crispier. It's not necessarily an everyday ingredient, but this odorless, flavorless starch is super handy to have around.

Unlike chemical-based cleaners, cornstarch is completely natural. Made from just corn, it's non-toxic and biodegradable, making it safe to use around food. Note that cornstarch is different from both corn flour and cornmeal; the latter two aren't suggested for cleaning. In contrast, cornstarch can be used similarly to baking soda in many applications.