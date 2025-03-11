The Surprising Kitchen Cleaner That's Hiding In Your Pantry
The cleaning power of some of the most basic kitchen staples can be incredible. Sure, standard chemical cleaners do the job just fine, but some can be too harsh and can even cause potential health issues like headaches, allergic reactions, and respiratory problems. That's where natural ingredients you already have on hand can really come in clutch – baking soda can effectively clean the coffee machine, and lemons can spruce up a dirty oven. And, for stains, streaks, and odors, consider cornstarch.
Most of us have a box of cornstarch hiding in the back of the pantry. This fine, powdery starch is derived from corn kernels and is commonly used in cooking and baking as a thickening agent. In sauces, soups, and gravies, it's used to create a smooth texture. There are many surprising uses for cornstarch too: It gives fried foods extra-crispy breading, makes scrambled eggs fluffier, and makes waffles crispier. It's not necessarily an everyday ingredient, but this odorless, flavorless starch is super handy to have around.
Unlike chemical-based cleaners, cornstarch is completely natural. Made from just corn, it's non-toxic and biodegradable, making it safe to use around food. Note that cornstarch is different from both corn flour and cornmeal; the latter two aren't suggested for cleaning. In contrast, cornstarch can be used similarly to baking soda in many applications.
Using cornstarch to clean your kitchen
The fine texture of cornstarch allows it to act as a mild abrasive that can polish surfaces without scratching. Burned pots and pans can be cleaned with a paste of cornstarch and water to scrub away food residue. Stainless steel should be bright and shiny, not grubby and greasy — use the same cornstarch and water paste to scrub stainless steel cookware, bowls, and appliances. It will leave a streak-free shine when wiped off with a dry cloth.
As a starch, it is also highly absorbent — useful for lifting away grease, odors, and stains throughout the kitchen. Grease stains are no fun to deal with, but cornstarch can make the job a lot easier. Sprinkle it on greasy stovetops, stained kitchen towels, aprons, or countertops, and let it sit for at least 15-20 minutes before wiping or rinsing clean and putting fabrics in the washing machine. Mixing cornstarch with vinegar can help increase its ability to draw out stains.
Wood cutting boards can absorb odors over time, and cornstarch and vinegar can be used to pull out undesirable smells before you rinse the board clean. Cornstarch can also be used to deodorize shoes, rugs, or even the inside of the refrigerator.