What Are The Best Scrambled Egg Alternatives For A Vegan Breakfast?

For the vegans of yesteryear, plant-based breakfast options were fairly limited. While there's nothing wrong with apple cinnamon slow-cooker oatmeal, nutty granola doused in soy milk, or avocado toast sprinkled with pumpkin seeds, these offerings can seem a bit lackluster compared to non-vegan options, like savory egg dishes.

Fortunately, the digital age and the popularization of vegan eating habits fostered an explosion of plant-based breakfast options at the grocery store and at trendy brunch spots, including jackfruit sausage, creamy vegan butter, and smokey soy bacon. Egg substitutes, in particular, have seen a lot of innovation over the years. From tofu — a tried and true vegan scramble classic — to the beloved Just Egg vegan replacement, there's an option almost everyone can enjoy.

Many of these options are also free of common food allergens — if you're allergic to soy, for instance, you can go beyond tofu and opt for chickpea flour. If legumes are a no-go, a commercial replacements might suit your needs. Commercial brands too expensive? No problem — rice flour is easy and inexpensive to make at home. Plus, most of these options are versatile enough to make scrambles, omelets, frittatas, breakfast tacos, and more. Each also mimics the texture of eggs with its own unique flavor profile.