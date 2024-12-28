How To Throw An Easy No-Cook Brunch

How far in advance do you have to plan your brunch? Some people say that spontaneity is fine, and if you have people in your circle who will go for it and it doesn't stress you out, have at it. However, others (and perhaps you) will need more lead time.

The experts take different approaches. Breen Halley, an event planner at Halley Events, says, "I suggest planning a brunch at least 30 days in advance. Most of your guest list might plan full weekends, so giving them plenty of advance notice is best for you and them."

Meal planning expert and Mealfan SEO, Eric Sornoso, on the other hand, is fine with less time, especially for something like an informal brunch. "A week's notice generally works well," he says. "You will have time to issue invitations, plan your menu, and do your shopping." Most folks fall somewhere in between, such as Julia Chebotar of Health Chef Julia, Food Network's "Chopped" Champion. "I think it's best to start at least one week in advance," she says. "This gives you time to plan the menu, shop for ingredients, and organize any serving ware you'll need."