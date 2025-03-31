13 Chain Restaurants With The Best Loaded Baked Potatoes

What's your go-to side dish when you're dining out? For many people, potatoes are the natural choice because they're neutral enough that they won't overpower the main course, but also tasty in their own right. Plus, they come in so many forms. French fries may be crispy, and mashed potatoes might be creamy, but an argument could be made that a loaded baked potato trumps them all. You get the crispy skin, the fluffy interior, and an array of ingredients that take the baked potato to the next level. Plus, loaded baked potatoes are pretty decadent, which is why so many chain restaurants offer them on their menus.

Considering that it's pretty easy to make a loaded baked potato at home, you're within your rights to expect a pretty solid version when you're dining out. The truth is, not every chain restaurant gets it right. Those that do, though, manage to achieve the perfect balance of crispiness, tender insides, and indulgent toppings. Some keep it simple with butter, sour cream, and cheddar, while others go all out with smoky bacon, meaty chili, or even unique regional twists. To determine which chains do it best, we drew on our own experiences and rave customer reviews. These are the restaurants serving up the most irresistible loaded baked potatoes around.