Anthony Bourdain's 5 Most Savage Food Takes — And Why He Was (Probably) Right

The name Anthony Bourdain can stir up a lot of feelings in the culinary world — from chefs, diners, and travel enthusiasts alike. The late chef who passed away in 2018 was no stranger to sharing strong opinions about food, restaurants, other chefs, and anything else that he felt passionate about. Whether it was through his books ("Kitchen Confidential," "A Cook's Tour," or "Medium Raw") or his television shows ("No Reservations," "Parts Unknown"), Bourdain had some savage takes. Though they may have raises some eyebrows, they often proved to be pretty spot on, too.

So if the mark of a person is how much their words linger after their passing, Bourdain's legacy still holds a lot of weight years after his death. Looking back on his life, we wanted to share five of Bourdain's most savage opinions and why most of them still probably ring true.