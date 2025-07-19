Ditch Root Beer For A Popular Fruit-Flavored Soda In This Summer's Ice Cream Floats

The bubbly carbonation, the unmistakable soda fountain flavor, all topped off with creamy vanilla ice cream — there's nothing that hits the spot quite like a root beer float, especially as temperatures rise in the hot summer months. Root beer floats are a classic American dessert, but we've got a play on the creamy treat that adds a fruit-flavored twist. Swapping grape soda for root beer creates a purple cow, a delicious drink that's infinitely customizable and a delight for little ones (and let's be real — any grown-up with a sweet tooth will love it too).

Making a purple cow is simple. All you need to do is follow the standard instructions for a root beer float, but sub grape soda for root beer. If you're ordering this at an ice cream shop, vanilla soft serve is a perfect fit. Using hard ice cream — like Häagen-Dazs vanilla, our favorite vanilla ice cream brand — at home can be great too. (You might want to let it thaw on the counter for a few minutes if you'd like the ice cream to melt quickly into your soda for a creamier concoction.) Top it off with a few shakes of purple or blue decorating sugar to create an out-of-this-world look that will dazzle kiddos.