Ditch Root Beer For A Popular Fruit-Flavored Soda In This Summer's Ice Cream Floats
The bubbly carbonation, the unmistakable soda fountain flavor, all topped off with creamy vanilla ice cream — there's nothing that hits the spot quite like a root beer float, especially as temperatures rise in the hot summer months. Root beer floats are a classic American dessert, but we've got a play on the creamy treat that adds a fruit-flavored twist. Swapping grape soda for root beer creates a purple cow, a delicious drink that's infinitely customizable and a delight for little ones (and let's be real — any grown-up with a sweet tooth will love it too).
Making a purple cow is simple. All you need to do is follow the standard instructions for a root beer float, but sub grape soda for root beer. If you're ordering this at an ice cream shop, vanilla soft serve is a perfect fit. Using hard ice cream — like Häagen-Dazs vanilla, our favorite vanilla ice cream brand — at home can be great too. (You might want to let it thaw on the counter for a few minutes if you'd like the ice cream to melt quickly into your soda for a creamier concoction.) Top it off with a few shakes of purple or blue decorating sugar to create an out-of-this-world look that will dazzle kiddos.
Throw some fun twists on your purple cow
Like we said, one of the best things about a purple cow is how easy it is to customize to your tastes and dress the drink up. You can try garnishing one with purple grapes on a skewer. For some extra fun (and even more of a sugar rush), try candying the grapes. Make a sugar-heavy simple syrup in the microwave (you'll want to heat it to the point where it begins to take on a yellow-ish hue), dip your grapes, pop them in an ice bath for a few seconds, and voila — you've got a crunchy, candy treat that will play perfectly with the creamy dessert.
You can also try switching up the ice cream flavor you're using to give your purple cow a fun, flavorful twist. Rainbow sherbet is a solid fruity addition that will lend the drink a subtly sweet and tart taste. Using vanilla ice cream with a raspberry or blueberry swirl can also add an interesting flavor to the super-sweet grape soda, which is an iconic Southern drink, by the way. Serving up purple cows at a kid's party? Set up a candy bar with an assortment of topping options — think peach rings, Pop Rocks for the fun popping sensation, and grape-flavored Nerds to put an extra special twist on everyone's new favorite summer drink.