The Scientific Reason Why Your Favorite Soda Can Lead To A Fluffier Cake

To put this delightful soda secret to work for your next cake, you just need to get your hands on a 12-ounce can of your soft drink of choice. Pour that into a bowl with your cake mix selection and combine these two ingredients (it may help to work by hand, mixing a little at a time to really integrate the fizzy liquid). If you already know how to make boxed cake mix, you'll want to follow the usual steps from there, greasing a cake or cupcake pan and then baking according to the package instructions for temperature and time. And that's it — before you know it, you'll have a pop-infused cake that's a study in fluff.

As far as what type of soda to use, much in the way melted ice cream can take boxed cake mixes to the next level, this trick gives you a chance to experiment with the flavor of your finished product. Try out different combinations, like Dr. Pepper with red velvet, root beer with spice cake, cola with chocolate, or ginger ale with carrot cake. If soda doesn't sound appealing to you, you can also try this out with sparkling water for a similar effect. No matter what combo you land on, you can rely on this soft drink trick to add the airiness that defines a high quality cake.