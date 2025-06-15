5 Spindrift Soda Flavors, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There is no shortage of new-age soda brands on the market right now. Fire-engine-red cans of Coca-Cola and its blue-canned rival seem like relics of a bygone era. Now, the attention is all on functional and prebiotic soda brands like Poppi and Olipop, along with other brands marketing themselves as healthier alternatives to the sugar-loaded sodas of years past. One of the newest brands to enter this sector is Spindrift.

Founded in 2010, Spindrift made its name with sparkling waters flavored with real fruit juice. It also sold soda, but it discontinued the line in 2017 in an effort to "skip the soda for good" and refocus its attention on its waters. I suppose the phrase "never say never" applies here, as Spindrift announced it would be relaunching its soda lineup in late February 2025. Its selection is small compared to giants like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, but it does offer some health-conscious perks. Each can is made with no less than 20% real (not from concentrate) fruit juice and contains fewer than 8 grams of naturally sourced sugars.

I'm not a big soda drinker, aside from the occasional Diet Coke, and I'm not a fan of overly sweet drinks. But I was excited to see how Spindrift's sodas would square up against the classics. I tasted all of the brand's offerings at the time of publication — a whopping five flavors — to see which one was the most approachable, the most flavorful, and most likely to win over a soda enthusiast.