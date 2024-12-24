What Makes New York Cheesecake Its Own Thing

New Yorkers will argue over anything. Ask any question and you'll likely get different answers from each person, like the best way to get to Coney Island from Midtown Manhattan, who makes the best bagels or pizza, which of the city's two baseball teams will make it to the World Series, or where to catch a cab during rush hour. It's no surprise, then, that there's a lot of arguments among one of New York's most iconic desserts, the cheesecake. There's a hot debate about what makes New York cheesecake different from other cheesecakes, who invented it, and whether it should have crust or no crust. The only thing they'll agree on: New York loves its cheesecake.

Cheesecake has literally been around for millennia, with evidence suggesting cheesecake existed in Greece as far back as 2000 B.C. and the first recipe for it was published in 230 A.D. When Rome conquered Greece, it took the recipe for cheesecake with it, adding eggs and the occasional pastry crust. The dessert soon spread throughout Europe and eventually came to the United States. It wasn't until the late 19th century that the key ingredient in New York cheesecake – cream cheese — was invented. Created in the late 19th century by a farmer looking to remake the French cheese known as Nuefchatel, the birth of cream cheese led to the debut of the New York-style cheesecake.